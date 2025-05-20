DOLE PACKAGED FOODS, LLC NAMES TODD STILLWELL AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT, SUPPLY CHAIN AND MANUFACTURING

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A strategic, global leader with deep expertise in end-to-end supply chain management, Stillwell has achieved transformative growth across diverse industries, including CPG, consumer durables and industrial products. In this role, Stillwell will be at the helm of Dole's supply chain in the U.S. market, driving operational excellence and implementing new processes to streamline the business delivery function. He will also lead strategic initiatives for the company's U.S. Frozen manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, inventory control, transportation and import-export compliance departments.

"As we navigate the industry's evolving landscape, it is critical that we remain agile in optimizing our capabilities, systems and processes for long-term growth," said Orzse Hodi, President of Dole Packaged Foods, U.S. "Todd's strategic vision will be instrumental as we modernize our operations to ensure we continue to deliver Sunshine For All® through the highest quality products for our consumers."

Prior to joining Dole, Stillwell held numerous senior leadership positions that focused on managing complex logistics networks, direct delivery fleets and third-party distributions for notable companies such as Del Monte Foods, Campbell's, Chamberlain Group, Storck and Haagen-Dazs.

"It's a privilege to join the team at Dole, a company committed to providing greater accessibility to better nutrition through the goodness of fruit," said Stillwell. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to further enhance our supply network to deliver quality products and continued operational growth."

For more information about Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, please visit dolesunshine .

