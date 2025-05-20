DOLE PACKAGED FOODS, LLC NAMES TODD STILLWELL AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT, SUPPLY CHAIN AND MANUFACTURING
"As we navigate the industry's evolving landscape, it is critical that we remain agile in optimizing our capabilities, systems and processes for long-term growth," said Orzse Hodi, President of Dole Packaged Foods, U.S. "Todd's strategic vision will be instrumental as we modernize our operations to ensure we continue to deliver Sunshine For All® through the highest quality products for our consumers."
Prior to joining Dole, Stillwell held numerous senior leadership positions that focused on managing complex logistics networks, direct delivery fleets and third-party distributions for notable companies such as Del Monte Foods, Campbell's, Chamberlain Group, Storck and Haagen-Dazs.
"It's a privilege to join the team at Dole, a company committed to providing greater accessibility to better nutrition through the goodness of fruit," said Stillwell. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to further enhance our supply network to deliver quality products and continued operational growth."
For more information about Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, please visit dolesunshine .
About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC
Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is a global leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit-based snacks across four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company offers a full line of packaged shelf-stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices-delivering the natural goodness of fruit to people around the world. Guided by its Dole Beliefs-Brighter Product, Brighter Planet, and Brighter Today-the company is on a mission to create a more sustainable future with a focus on environment, agriculture, nutrition, and building a shared value ecosystem through the goodness of fruit. For more information, visit dolesunshine .
SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC
