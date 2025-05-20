403
US allows long-range missile delivery to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United States has authorized the transfer of 100 Patriot air-defense missiles and 125 long-range artillery rockets from German stockpiles to Ukraine, according to a report by The New York Times on Friday. This approval was granted following US export rules, which require Washington’s consent for re-exporting American-made systems.
The decision comes in the wake of Russia's unilateral 72-hour ceasefire from May 8 to May 10, declared to mark Victory Day, as well as President Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct peace talks in Istanbul on May 15. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been advocating for the acquisition of long-range missiles and Patriot systems for some time. Recently, he announced that Ukraine is willing to spend between $30-50 billion on US weapons or obtain production licenses, having instructed his government to negotiate a deal for Patriot systems, each costing over $1 billion and requiring a crew of 90 to operate.
Since President Donald Trump’s return to office in January, no new military aid to Ukraine has been authorized. Shipments approved during President Joe Biden’s tenure have been nearly depleted, with the Trump administration showing little interest in further support. Instead, Trump’s administration has encouraged European NATO allies to take on more responsibility in aiding Ukraine.
On Thursday, Ukraine’s parliament ratified a historic agreement with the US, granting Washington preferential access to vital natural resources, including rare-earth elements. This agreement, initially signed in April, establishes a joint investment fund to help Ukraine's economic recovery. While the deal doesn’t include direct security guarantees, Ukraine views it as an avenue for deeper cooperation with the US and potential future military support.
Egor Chernev, the deputy chair of Ukraine’s parliamentary defense committee, expressed hope, noting that Ukrainian forces are running low on long-range missiles, artillery, and ballistic air defense systems, most of which are sourced from the US.
Germany, facing supply challenges, has also confirmed it will deliver four German-made IRIS-T SLM systems, 30 additional missiles, 60 mine-resistant vehicles, and 50,000 artillery shells. However, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government has decided to stop disclosing shipment details to maintain "strategic ambiguity."
Russia has maintained its openness to dialogue but insists that any meaningful ceasefire requires an end to Western arms shipments to Ukraine. Ukraine, meanwhile, has continued to push for a 30-day truce, considering it crucial for initiating diplomatic negotiations. However, Moscow argues that such a pause would mainly benefit Ukraine by allowing it to replenish its forces.
