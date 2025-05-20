Rana Daggubati's 'Rana Naidu Season 2' To Reach The Audience This June
Making the release date announcement, the streaming giant wrote on social media, "Jab baat parivaar ki ho, Rana harr line cross karega...
Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix."
After becoming one of Netflix India's breakout hits of 2023, the series is set to raise the stakes with more betrayal, reckoning, and high-octane drama.
Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma, and Abhay Chopra.
Karan Anshuman, Ryan Soares, Karmanya Ahuja, Ananya Mody, Karan Gour, and Vaibhav Vishal are on board the technical crew as writers.
Featuring a powerhouse ensemble - Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea - "Rana Naidu Season 2" is ready to deliver a storm. With the family equations getting even more complicated and loyalties tested, the Naidus are just getting started.
Kriti will be making her OTT debut with the second season of the drama.
Spilling her excitement about the project, the diva shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of "Rana Naidu" Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me”.
The web show is an official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series "Ray Donovan".
The initial season of "Rana Naidu" reached the movie buffs on 19 April 2023.
