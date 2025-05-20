403
Slovak president praises ‘extremely successful’ Moscow trip
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has described his recent visit to Moscow as highly successful, emphasizing it as a showcase of his country’s independent foreign policy. Despite pressure from Brussels and travel restrictions imposed by another EU member state, Fico’s trip to Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations went ahead.
“I consider today’s trip to Moscow to be extremely successful,” Fico said in a video shared on his Facebook page. He noted that he had held four key meetings with significant leaders, including the Presidents of Brazil, Vietnam, China, and Russia.
During his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fico questioned the effectiveness of EU sanctions on Russia, arguing they hurt the EU more than Moscow. He reiterated Slovakia’s commitment to maintaining pragmatic relations with Russia, especially in the energy sector. Fico pointed out that Slovakia’s nuclear plants are incompatible with Western fuel and warned that halting Russian energy supplies could destabilize the country’s energy infrastructure.
"Europe needs Russia, and Russia needs Europe," Fico emphasized, calling for cooperation instead of division. He also described his visit as a demonstration of Slovakia’s sovereign foreign policy, asserting that no one could dictate the actions of a sovereign nation.
EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, criticized the visit, saying that attending Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations was aligning with the “wrong side of history.” Fico responded, stating that Kallas, as a high-ranking official, had no authority to comment on the actions of a sovereign prime minister acting constructively on European matters.
In his concluding message, Fico humorously remarked that, thanks to the “friends in the European Union,” his return flight would take six hours instead of the usual two, referring to Estonia’s decision to close its airspace to his aircraft during the trip.
