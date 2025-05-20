403
Zelensky makes demands to Russia following high-profile discussions in Kiev
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has reiterated his demand for Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting May 12. The statement followed high-level talks in Kiev with leaders from the UK, France, Germany, and Poland, who visited as part of the so-called “coalition of the willing.”
Following the summit, Zelensky posted on X (formerly Twitter) that all participants had a “positive and concrete” conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. He emphasized their shared position that a comprehensive ceasefire is urgently needed, adding that Ukraine is prepared to begin negotiations with Russia in any format once such a truce is in place.
Zelensky warned that if Moscow declines the ceasefire proposal, the West should impose tougher sanctions targeting Russia’s energy and banking sectors. He noted that work is already underway on a 17th EU sanctions package, in coordination with the UK, US, and Norway.
Although Ukraine has repeatedly called for a 30-day truce in recent months, Russia has pushed back, arguing that Kiev would exploit the pause to reorganize its forces and replenish weapons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ABC News that Ukraine would likely continue mobilization efforts during the ceasefire and use the time to train new troops. He stressed that Western arms deliveries must also stop to ensure fairness.
Moscow has maintained it is open to negotiations without preconditions and agreed to a partial ceasefire in March, which it claims Ukraine violated. More recently, President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral 72-hour truce over Victory Day, calling it a humanitarian gesture and a potential step toward peace talks. Kiev dismissed the move as a “manipulation” and ramped up drone strikes during the pause.
