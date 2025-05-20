Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abbas demands Hamas to give up control

2025-05-20 07:05:00
(MENAFN) Leader Mahmoud Abbas has requested from the Arab presidents as well as presidents who are partaken in the 34th Arab league Summit, which kicked off in the Baghdad, Iraqis capital, to take on the Arab initiative to terminate the war and reach peace, which is the topic of discussion.

This initiative is consisting of a lasting truce on Gaza, the freedom of all captives and people who are in prisons, making sure that humanitarian assistance is ongoing, as well as the full removal of Israel military from the Gaza Strip.

Leader Abbas stated in his speech to the 34th Arab league summit, that this initiative also includes empowering the State of Palestine to establish its civil and security obligations in the Gaza Strip, demanding Hamas to give up control, as well as with the handing over its weaponry to the official authority, and the rearranging of the Palestinian security services in Gaza on professional infrastructure, with Arab and international help.

