Al-Futtaim Lexus Unveils Final Collector's Edition Of Iconic 2025 Lexus RC F Coupe

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE – 20 May 2025 : Al-Futtaim Lexus has launched the 2025 RC F Final Edition, an exclusive model that marks the end of an era for one of the brand's most iconic performance coupes. The track-proven, high-performance Lexus sport coupe is designed for collectors and driving purists and powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine.

Track-proven and adrenaline-charged, the RC F Final Edition is engineered for purists. Its hand-assembled, naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 delivers 471 hp at 7,100 rpm and 530Nm of torque between 4,800–5,600 rpm, paired with an 8-speed Sport Direct Shift transmission for total control.

Lightweight carbon fibre, known for its strength, plays a starring role in the RC F Final Edition. Key exterior components such as the roof, front spoiler, rocker-panel splitters, and rear diffuser are all crafted from this performance-enhancing material.

Inside, the cabin reflects the same performance DNA, with a race-inspired design that doesn't compromise on comfort. The interior features Circuit Red and Black leather trimmed seats, ultrasuede-trimmed semi-aniline leather seats, matched with a Granluxe suede meter hood, and carbon crisscross accents on the glove box and console.

Adding to its bold stance and high-performance character are 19-inch super lightweight forged wheels in gloss black paired with red Brembo brake callipers reducing unsprung mass while adding visual drama. The Final Edition is available in seven exclusive exterior colour options.

While engineered for the track, the RC F Final Edition excels on both technology and safety. The 10.3-inch multimedia display, Mark Levinson 17-speaker premium audio system, and Apple CarPlay ensure every drive is connected and immersive. Safety is equally considered with 7 airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Vehicle Stability & Traction Control (VSC + TRC), delivering peace of mind without dulling the excitement.

Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Lexus, said: 'The 2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition marks the pinnacle of performance engineering and a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences. This model not only honours the legacy of one of our most exhilarating vehicles, but also reflects Al-Futtaim Lexus's ongoing dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance. While the RC F Final Edition draws the curtain on an iconic chapter, we remain focused on shaping the future of performance vehicles, continuing to exceed the expectations of driving enthusiasts across the region.'

The 2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition is priced at AED 390,000. Visit your nearest Al-Futtaim Lexus showroom to experience this iconic model firsthand and secure your place among the select few who will own a piece of automotive history.