Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Calls Talks with Putin “Very Successful”

2025-05-20 04:48:54
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning was "very successful." Following the two-hour conversation, Trump shared the details on social media, stating that both Russia and Ukraine will soon begin talks to end the ongoing conflict. He emphasized that the terms of these negotiations will be set by the two parties themselves, as they are the ones with the most relevant information.

"Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War," Trump wrote. "The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of."

Trump highlighted the potential for Russia to "do largescale TRADE with the United States" once the war concludes, expressing optimism about the future of Ukraine as well. "There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country," he added.

The president also mentioned that he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

