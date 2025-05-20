The Lion King Crowned Greatest Movie Soundtrack, Beating Titanic And Saturday Night Fever

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) The Lion King has been crowned the greatest movie soundtrack of all time – beating Saturday Night Fever and Titanic to the top spot.

The 1994 Disney classic roared into first place, with The Greatest Showman and The Sound of Music rounding out the top five, according to a poll of 2,000 Brits.

Other beloved soundtracks to feature high on the list include Top Gun, the Star Wars franchise, The Bodyguard, Pulp Fiction, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Fans also gave credit to the magical music of the Harry Potter films, the retro-inspired playlists of Guardians of the Galaxy, and the gritty hits of Trainspotting.

The research, commissioned by Dolby Laboratories to mark its 60th anniversary, revealed the vital role music plays in the enjoyment of a film – with 79 per cent saying the soundtrack significantly enhances the viewing experience.

And 76 per cent agreed a film is more likely to be seen as a classic if it features music that stays with you long after the credits roll.

A memorable melody was voted the most important element of an iconic soundtrack (41 per cent), followed by a catchy chorus (26 per cent) and a lively rhythm (24 per cent).

Others said it's crucial that the songs are well known (19 per cent), while some love a climactic crescendo (12 per cent).

Nick Watson, technical director, content relations of Dolby:“Sound has always been the invisible thread that binds a film's emotion, tension, and excitement.

“Some sounds and soundtracks are just as iconic as the visuals - they're instantly recognisable and deeply emotional.

“We've spent the past 60 years pushing the boundaries of audio, so audiences don't just watch a movie - they really feel it.

“We often say we 'watch' a film, but in reality, we listen just as much.

“A great soundtrack can elevate even the most modest production, drawing the audience in and heightening every emotion.

“On the other hand, poor sound can distract and diminish even the most visually stunning scenes.”

It emerged movie soundtracks continue to resonate beyond the cinema, with 25 per cent saying they enjoy listening to them while relaxing at home.

A further 19 per cent tune in while driving, and 16 per cent even put them on while tackling household chores.

Four in 10 have discovered a new artist or band after hearing them in a film, while one in five have attended a live concert dedicated to a movie score.

The research also found that 75 per cent believe immersive sound is important when watching a film, whether at home or in the cinema.

More than a third (36 per cent) say it adds to the suspense and tension of a scene, while 35 per cent think the overall sound is essential in bringing the movie world to life.

Others said it makes action scenes more thrilling (33 per cent), the film more dynamic (31 per cent), and enhances the emotional impact of the storytelling (32 per cent).

When asked which film sounds have left the most lasting impression, the iconic“dun-dun, dun-dun” from Jaws topped the list (38 per cent), followed by the haunting whistle from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (20 per cent).

The lightsaber hum from Star Wars (19 per cent) and the screeching shower scene from Psycho also featured among the most memorable.

Nick Watson, technical director, content relations of Dolby, added:“The most unforgettable moments in film are often tied to sound – whether it's a simple musical motif or a carefully crafted effect.

“The best sounds spark the viewers' imagination, giving the freedom of interpretation.

“The suspenseful 'dun-dun' in Jaws is the perfect example.

“Many sounds become part of the story, like the crack of Indiana Jones' whip, or the hum of a lightsabre.

“They're cues, characters, and emotional anchors all in one. That's the power of sound and it's what drives everything we do.”

TOP 20 MOVIE SOUNDTRACKS:

1. The Lion King

2. Saturday Night Fever

3. Titanic

4. The Greatest Showman

5. The Sound of Music

6. Top Gun (any)

7. Star Wars (any)

8. The Bodyguard

9. Pulp Fiction

10. The Lord of the Rings trilogy

11. Harry Potter (any)

12. Guardians of the Galaxy (any)

13. Trainspotting

14. Gladiator

15. Rocky (any)

16. Moana

17. Indiana Jones (any)

18. Shrek (any)

19. A Star Is Born (2018)

20. Jurassic Park

TOP 10 CINEMATIC SOUNDS

1. Jaws theme

2. Whistle from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

3. Humming of lightsabres from Star Wars

4. The shower scream in Psycho

5. The E.T. phone home sound

6. The T. rex roar from Jurassic Park

7. The Star Trek transporter sound

8. Indiana Jones whip crack

9. Ghost Buster proton pack firing

10. The DeLorean time travel sound from Back to the Future