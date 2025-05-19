UNITY BLOCK PARTY RETURNS FOR 2025 WITH GRAMMY-NOMINATED HEADLINER DURAND BERNARR AND A MISSION TO UPLIFT BLACK CULTURE, BUSINESS, AND CREATIVITY IN UTAH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Unity Block Party kicks off onwith an outdoor film screening and panel discussion presented in partnership with, followed by an all-day cultural celebration on, and concludes with a powerfulon, spotlighting thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and community builders shaping Utah's future.

This year's featured talent includes:

Miles Minnick, Honey Bxby, The King Will Come, Quail, Cure For Paranoia, Evolution Of The Revolution, Afia Chin, Detzany, Nubia Soul Goddess, Bunny, and Corey Stefon

with hosts including Shaadie, Nayo Campbell (Utah Jazz) , Deja Brown (KSL Utah, and CJ Miles (Former Utah Jazz Player) .

Festival sponsors and partners include Block, Sundance Institute, Rocky Mountain Power, Uncle Nearest, Redmond Re-Lyte, Shadow Mtn Productions, SLC ACE Grant, ZAP Grant , and community allies such as Utah Film Commission, The Blocks Art District, and Avanza Utah .

"I'm honored to headline the Unity Block Party because it's about more than music-it's about movement," said Durand Bernarr . "We're showing up fully, loudly, and joyfully in a space that's never seen anything like this before. This isn't just a show-it's a statement that needs to be experienced."

From the mainstage energy of Saturday's Block Party to the intentional networking of Sunday's brunch, Unity Block Party 2025 provides:



A launchpad for Black-led startups and creatives , strengthening Utah's $512.1 million arts economy.

A catalyst for economic mobility , connecting underrepresented entrepreneurs with new audiences and corporate partners. A safe, joyful space for culture , community, and celebration in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City.

"What started as a memorial installation in 2020 has evolved into a national movement," said Michelda G. Castro , founder of Versatile Imag and event organizer of the Unity Block Party. "This weekend is a love letter to our community-and a blueprint for how art, culture, and economic justice can come together to build a better future."

Events include:

Day 1 - Outdoor Film Screening

In partnership with the Sundance Institute , the Unity Block Party kicks off with an outdoor screening of a major award-winning film that premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Library Square | 7PM–11PM | FREE

Day 2 - Benefit Concert headlined by Durand Bernarr

A full-day celebration with live music, food vendors, Black-owned businesses, DJs, and immersive art

Library Square | 11AM–11PM (Concert 5PM) | $30–$150

Day 3 - Black Creatives Excellence Brunch

In partnership with OurSundays, this intimate, invite-only brunch centers economic advancement, business innovation, and networking

Neutral Ground Lounge | 11AM–3PM | $55–$95

Discover the "U" in Community. Join the Movement.

Press credentials, media kits, and sponsorship opportunities available here .

ABOUT UNITY BLOCK PARTY

Founded in 2020, the Unity Block Party is a nationally recognized, Black-led festival designed to celebrate cultural excellence, economic empowerment, and artistic innovation. Anchored in Salt Lake City and powered by community partnerships, the event brings together thousands of attendees each year to champion equity, creativity, and collective progress.

Contact:

Kenny Williams Jr.

National PR Lead, Unity Block Party

[email protected]

313-525-6783

SOURCE Versatile Image