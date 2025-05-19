The Fourth Bridge Consortium Of Panama Calls On Workers To Return To Work -
“Work is a fundamental human right that CPCP defends and promotes, as well as respect for Panamanian labor laws, collective bargaining agreements, and the acquired rights of all workers,” the statement adds. The Consortium reiterated its commitment to the country to move forward with a project that will significantly improve national connectivity. It was reported that this infrastructure will substantially reduce traffic congestion between the city and West Panama, benefiting more than 1.7 million people and boosting key sectors such as health, tourism, the economy, and the general well-being of the population.
