The Fourth Bridge Consortium Of Panama Calls On Workers To Return To Work

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Panama Fourth Bridge Consortium (CPCP) reiterated its commitment to the Panamanian State, through the Ministry of Public Works (MOP), to guarantee the execution, continuity, and timely delivery of the Fourth Bridge project over the Panama Canal, which is scheduled for completion in 2028. The picture above is an artist's rendition. The picture below is where the work is at currently. In a statement, the Consortium called on the entire Panamanian workforce involved in the project, including operational personnel, technical divisions, and subcontractors, to return to work as soon as possible, complying with safety protocols, labor discipline, and the level of commitment required by an infrastructure of this magnitude. Although the CPCP respects each worker's individual decision to report to work or not, without any coercion, it reaffirms its right, as a government contractor, to continue developing the project in accordance with current legal regulations.

“Work is a fundamental human right that CPCP defends and promotes, as well as respect for Panamanian labor laws, collective bargaining agreements, and the acquired rights of all workers,” the statement adds. The Consortium reiterated its commitment to the country to move forward with a project that will significantly improve national connectivity. It was reported that this infrastructure will substantially reduce traffic congestion between the city and West Panama, benefiting more than 1.7 million people and boosting key sectors such as health, tourism, the economy, and the general well-being of the population.