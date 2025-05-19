Hyundai I20 Magna Executive Launched At Rs 7.50 Lakh | Check Features And More
Hyundai has launched the new i20 Magna Executive variant at Rs 7.50 Lakh. It includes 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, iVT option, sunroof & Bose system, offering premium features at a competitive price.
The Magna Executive variant comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) - features typically found in higher-end models. It also gets 15-inch wheels with full wheel covers, rear AC vents, and a digital cluster with a multi-information display.Hyundai has also introduced the Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) option in the Magna variant, offering buyers a smoother and more refined driving experience. Customers can now enjoy the convenience of a smart electric sunroof even in the Magna trim.Hyundai aims to enhance customer delight by offering products that reflect evolving aspirations and lifestyles. The Magna Executive and upgraded Sports (O) make the i20 experience more accessible and desirable for customers seeking style, safety, and technology.The i20 maintains a strong reputation in the premium hatchback segment with over 1.4 million customers in the last 15 years. The refreshed range reinforces Hyundai's commitment to providing feature-rich, stylish, and safe vehicles.
