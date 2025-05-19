Pezeshkian, Muttaqi Talk Refugees' Issues, Trade
KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.
The two sides discussed bilateral ties between Tehran and Kabul and the situation of Afghan refugees in the neighbouring country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.
A statement from MoFA said President Pezeshkian described Afghanistan and Iran as good neighbours. He added his country was ready to expand relations with Afghanistan across all sectors.
He also emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and assured the Afghan side of his government's efforts to improve conditions for Afghan refugees living in Iran.
For his part, Muttaqi welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral relations and called for enhanced trade cooperation, joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, and a gradual and dignified return of Afghan migrants.
IRNA quoted Muttaqi as saying Afghanistan had formed a central government after an end to its occupation. All Afghan ethnic groups were living in an environment of co-existence and brotherhood, he added.
“Adopting a balanced policy, we are seeking a broader and constructive interaction with regional countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he commented.
Pezeshkian met Muttaqi on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025, which brings together senior officials and diplomats from 53 countries, as well as the United Nations.kk
