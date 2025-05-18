Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar Hits 32.2°C For 2Nd Straight Day

2025-05-18 07:03:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Severe heatwave conditions continued across parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with Srinagar recording the season's highest temperature for the second consecutive day at 32.2°C, up from Saturday's 31.5°C.

Qazigund also experienced its hottest day so far at 33.0°C. In South Kashmir, Kokernag touched 31.4°C, while Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot, recorded a milder 27.2°C. Kupwara in North Kashmir saw temperatures reach 29.9°C, and Gulmarg, known for skiing, remained comparatively cool at 23.6°C.

In the Jammu region, heatwave conditions were more intense, with Jammu city sweltering at 40.0°C. Other areas including Banihal, Batote, Bhaderwah, and Katra also crossed the 30°C mark.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, predicted temporary relief starting this evening or Monday with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers, which may persist till May 20. However, he warned that another short spell of heatwave is likely between May 21 and May 24, followed by another round of rain around May 25.

He urged the public-especially vulnerable groups like pregnant women, children, and the elderly-to take precautions and stay well-hydrated during the ongoing heatwave.

