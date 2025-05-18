403
Ukraine, Russia Reach Prisoner Exchange Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov revealed on Friday that Russia and Ukraine have settled on conducting the most extensive exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of hostilities between the two nations.
During a press briefing in Istanbul, Umerov stressed that this pact was the principal result of the discussions, indicating that although a date has been determined for the exchange, it remains confidential for now.
"The meeting has concluded. We discussed a ceasefire and prisoner exchanges. Currently, we have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners. These are the results of our meeting," he declared.
Umerov also mentioned that the Ukrainian team had received directions from the president to focus efforts on securing a truce and enabling the prisoner handover.
