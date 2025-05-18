Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan, Russia Ink Multiple Deals

2025-05-18 12:57:31
(MENAFN) On Friday, Afghanistan and Russia finalized five agreements in diverse sectors such as transportation, commerce, as well as energy resource exploration.

Russian Deputy Premier for Economic Affairs, Alexey Overchuk, and Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar convened during the 16th Kazan Forum held in Tatarstan, where the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were officially signed.

According to Taliban interim administration deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat on X, these accords focus on transport and transit, along with strengthening commercial ties between the business chambers of the two nations.

Additionally, the parties consented to collaborate in the discovery, extraction, and processing of oil and natural gas within Afghanistan.

They also discussed boosting regional commerce and initiating the creation of an industrial and logistics hub, Fitrat added.

