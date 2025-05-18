403
Russia Plans Hosting First Russian-Arab Summit
(MENAFN) Russian head of state Vladimir Putin revealed on Saturday that Moscow is preparing to hold the initial Russia-Arab summit on October 15.
In a message recognizing the commencement of the 34th Arab League Summit, which was shared on the Kremlin's official site, Putin formally extended an invitation to all leaders of Arab League member nations to join the gathering.
He underscored Russia’s commitment to sustaining and enhancing a productive exchange with the Arab League and strengthening amicable ties with its members.
"I hereby cordially invite all leaders of the member states of your esteemed organization, along with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, to participate in the first Russian-Arab Summit, which we intend to organize on October 15," Putin stated.
He voiced optimism that the planned October summit will notably strengthen beneficial, multifaceted collaboration between both sides and help advance harmony, security, and stability across the Middle East and North Africa.
