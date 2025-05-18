Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese Prime Minister's Cabinet Approval Rating Falls to Historic Low

Japanese Prime Minister's Cabinet Approval Rating Falls to Historic Low


2025-05-18 09:09:38
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet has seen its approval rating fall to an unprecedented 27.4 percent, a significant drop from the previous month, according to a recent poll conducted by a Japanese news agency. The survey indicates growing public discontent, pushing the administration into a precarious position.

Public disapproval of the cabinet reached 55.1 percent, fueled by widespread dissatisfaction regarding the government's response to rising rice costs. The survey also indicated that Prime Minister Ishiba's support had fallen below the critical 30 percent threshold, a level often seen as a sign of potential political instability.

A substantial 73.2 percent of those surveyed believe that either the elimination or reduction of the consumption tax is crucial amidst the increasing cost of living. Furthermore, 87.1 percent criticized the government's efforts to control the rice price surge as insufficient.

Regarding the ongoing Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, a significant 74.3 percent of respondents expressed skepticism about achieving a favorable outcome.

The survey, conducted over two days, polled randomly selected households and mobile phone users, yielding responses from 426 household members and 638 mobile phone users.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109563255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search