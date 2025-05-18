403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japanese Prime Minister's Cabinet Approval Rating Falls to Historic Low
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet has seen its approval rating fall to an unprecedented 27.4 percent, a significant drop from the previous month, according to a recent poll conducted by a Japanese news agency. The survey indicates growing public discontent, pushing the administration into a precarious position.
Public disapproval of the cabinet reached 55.1 percent, fueled by widespread dissatisfaction regarding the government's response to rising rice costs. The survey also indicated that Prime Minister Ishiba's support had fallen below the critical 30 percent threshold, a level often seen as a sign of potential political instability.
A substantial 73.2 percent of those surveyed believe that either the elimination or reduction of the consumption tax is crucial amidst the increasing cost of living. Furthermore, 87.1 percent criticized the government's efforts to control the rice price surge as insufficient.
Regarding the ongoing Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, a significant 74.3 percent of respondents expressed skepticism about achieving a favorable outcome.
The survey, conducted over two days, polled randomly selected households and mobile phone users, yielding responses from 426 household members and 638 mobile phone users.
Public disapproval of the cabinet reached 55.1 percent, fueled by widespread dissatisfaction regarding the government's response to rising rice costs. The survey also indicated that Prime Minister Ishiba's support had fallen below the critical 30 percent threshold, a level often seen as a sign of potential political instability.
A substantial 73.2 percent of those surveyed believe that either the elimination or reduction of the consumption tax is crucial amidst the increasing cost of living. Furthermore, 87.1 percent criticized the government's efforts to control the rice price surge as insufficient.
Regarding the ongoing Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, a significant 74.3 percent of respondents expressed skepticism about achieving a favorable outcome.
The survey, conducted over two days, polled randomly selected households and mobile phone users, yielding responses from 426 household members and 638 mobile phone users.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment