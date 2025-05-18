Saudi Hajj Visa Requirements, Application Guidelines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: With the Hajj season fast approaching, millions of Muslims worldwide are preparing to perform the pilgrimage and are seeking information on visa and permit requirements.

To ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience and manage pilgrim flow effectively, Saudi authorities have outlined specific visa procedures.

The Peninsula has composed a guide on obtaining a Saudi Hajj Visa.

Visa application process

All non-Saudi nationals must apply for a Saudi Hajj visa exclusively through travel agencies accredited by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Although GCC nationals can usually enter Saudi Arabia without a visa, they must still obtain a Hajj permit to participate in the pilgrimage.

A list of accredited travel agencies by country can be found here.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for a Saudi Hajj or Umrah visa, applicants must:

. Be Muslim.

. Be at least 18 years old.

. Women aged over 45 may perform Hajj without a male guardian (mahram), provided they travel within an organized group and possess written permission from their husband or father.

. Children under 18 must apply with a parent or legal guardian.

Visa requirements

1. Application Form: Complete the official Hajj and Umrah visa application form through accredited agencies.

2. Passport: Passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of application.

3. Photograph: Provide a recent color photograph (2×2 inches) against a white background. The photo must clearly display the applicant's face (covering 80%), with no glasses or head coverings, except for religious purposes.

4. Vaccination Certificate: Submit a valid meningitis vaccination certificate issued between 10 days and 3 years before entering Saudi Arabia. Additional vaccinations (e.g., yellow fever, polio, influenza) may be required depending on nationality, age, or health condition.

5. Proof of Relationship (Women and Children): Women and children must present documentation such as marriage or birth certificates confirming their relationship with the accompanying (mahram). They must also travel on the same flights.

6. No Objection Letter (Women over 45): Women above 45 without a mahram must provide a No Objection Letter from their male guardian, confirming participation in an organized group.

7. Airline Ticket: All applicants must hold a confirmed round-trip airline ticket.

How to apply

Foreign nationals (non-Saudi) must submit applications exclusively via authorized travel agencies. Saudi embassies or consulates abroad will not accept direct visa applications.

Visa validity

The Saudi Hajj visa is specifically valid during the Hajj season only. Pilgrims must leave Saudi Arabia no later than the 10th of Muharram.

Processing time

Applications are usually processed within five days. Early submission is strongly advised to prevent potential delays or complications.

Important reminders

. Hajj visas are issued annually from mid-Shawwal to the 25th of Dhu al-Qa'dah (ending May 23, 2025).

. The Hajj visa is exclusively for pilgrimage purposes and cannot be used as a general tourist visa.

. All pilgrims must exit Saudi Arabia immediately after completing Hajj rituals by the 10th of Muharram.

. GCC citizens, although exempt from visas, must secure a Hajj permit to enter Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage period.

Additionally, the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs at Qatar's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has issued the following guidelines and requirements for citizens and residents planning to perform Hajj:

For GCC citizens:

. The primary applicant must be at least 18 years old.

. The accompanying person must be at least 16 years old.

. Passport must be machine-readable.

For residents of Qatar:

. Must have held residency in Qatar for at least three years.

. Must not have performed Hajj in the previous five years.

. Male primary applicants and male companions must be at least 18 years old.

. Female primary applicants must be at least 45 years old.

. Female companions must be at least 18 years old.

. Females under 45 years old must be accompanied by a male guardian (mahram).

. Passport must be machine-readable.

Required Documents for approved residents:

. Copy of the original passport.

. A recent personal photograph (3×4 cm) with a white background.

. Visa reference number.

. Original copy of the cheque.

. Passport must be valid for at least six months after the conclusion of the Hajj season and valid for entry into Saudi Arabia.

. A valid residency permit in Qatar.

. No Objection Letter (NOC) or official leave approval from the employer.

. Proof of relationship with the mahram (male guardian).

. Passport must be machine-readable.