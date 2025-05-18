Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New York University Holds Student's Diploma Over Speech on Gaza

2025-05-18 07:54:18
(MENAFN) New York University has decided to withhold the diploma of a graduating student who used his commencement address to accuse the United States of backing "genocide" in Gaza and to criticize Israel's actions.

During his undergraduate speaker address, Logan Rozos stated, "The only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine." He went on to assert that the ongoing genocide in Gaza "is supported politically and militarily by the United States."

In response, an NYU spokesperson issued a statement saying that Rozos had misrepresented his intended remarks to the university in order to "express his personal and one-sided political views." The spokesperson further indicated that NYU is withholding Rozos's diploma while pursuing disciplinary measures. “NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him,” the statement conveyed.

This action occurs amidst a wider crackdown on students protesting Israel's aggression in Gaza. A recent executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at combating antisemitism has established a framework that could potentially lead to the revocation of visas and deportation of international students participating in such protests.

