403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New York University Holds Student's Diploma Over Speech on Gaza
(MENAFN) New York University has decided to withhold the diploma of a graduating student who used his commencement address to accuse the United States of backing "genocide" in Gaza and to criticize Israel's actions.
During his undergraduate speaker address, Logan Rozos stated, "The only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine." He went on to assert that the ongoing genocide in Gaza "is supported politically and militarily by the United States."
In response, an NYU spokesperson issued a statement saying that Rozos had misrepresented his intended remarks to the university in order to "express his personal and one-sided political views." The spokesperson further indicated that NYU is withholding Rozos's diploma while pursuing disciplinary measures. “NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him,” the statement conveyed.
This action occurs amidst a wider crackdown on students protesting Israel's aggression in Gaza. A recent executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at combating antisemitism has established a framework that could potentially lead to the revocation of visas and deportation of international students participating in such protests.
During his undergraduate speaker address, Logan Rozos stated, "The only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine." He went on to assert that the ongoing genocide in Gaza "is supported politically and militarily by the United States."
In response, an NYU spokesperson issued a statement saying that Rozos had misrepresented his intended remarks to the university in order to "express his personal and one-sided political views." The spokesperson further indicated that NYU is withholding Rozos's diploma while pursuing disciplinary measures. “NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him,” the statement conveyed.
This action occurs amidst a wider crackdown on students protesting Israel's aggression in Gaza. A recent executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at combating antisemitism has established a framework that could potentially lead to the revocation of visas and deportation of international students participating in such protests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment