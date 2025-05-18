403
Kremlin verifies Putin, Trump phone call to happen on May 19th
(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov reported to a Russian press agency on Saturday that a conversation on the phone is being arranged at the moment, which will happen between Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and US Leader Donald Trump.
Peskov stated that “the conversation is being prepared,” verifying Trump’s previously reported statement on Truth Social, which is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, that he would talk with Putin on 19th May.
The scheduled Conversation will include the Ukrainian war and trade problems, as stated by Trump
Additionally, he said that following the phone call, he would talk with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and directors of NATO member nations.
Trump’s planed discussion with Putin happened soon after top-level peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, as the two sides decided of the swapping of a 1,000-for-1,000, extensive truce offers, and extension of discussing solutions.
