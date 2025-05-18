403
FBI Describes Explosion in California as Terrorist Attack
(MENAFN) A bomb explosion outside a fertility clinic in California has resulted in one fatality and left four individuals injured. The FBI has described the incident as an "intentional act of terrorism."
The explosion occurred just before 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 BST), less than a mile from downtown Palm Springs.
It took place near several businesses, including the American Reproductive Centers (ARC). The clinic later confirmed that none of its staff members were hurt in the blast.
Following the explosion, the FBI revealed that they had identified "a person of interest" in connection to the incident, though they stated that they were "not actively searching" for the individual.
Michael Beaumier, who witnessed the explosion, described the blast as so powerful that it knocked him off his bike.
He said, "It was that big of an explosion and I could hear windows shattering all around me."
Rhino Williams, who was nearby at his restaurant, initially believed the blast was caused by a plane or helicopter crashing.
He immediately rushed to the scene to offer assistance and found significant damage.
The building was severely affected, with walls blown out, and the front axle of a car caught fire in the parking lot.
Williams remarked, "That's all that was left of it."
He also noted that he saw an iPhone on a tripod, seemingly set up to record or stream the explosion.
He then rushed through the building, calling out for any injured individuals, but did not find anyone. Shortly afterward, emergency responders arrived.
Another witness, Nima Tabrizi, reported hearing a "big boom," followed by a large cloud of smoke. He said the front of the clinic was "completely blown out."
During a briefing on Saturday, the FBI confirmed that the explosion was a targeted attack.
"This was an intentional act of terrorism. As our investigation will unfold we will determine if it's international terrorism or domestic terrorism," stated Akil Davis, the head of the FBI's Los Angeles field office.
Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills confirmed that several buildings had been damaged by the blast, some with severe destruction.
