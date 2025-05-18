403
Turkish, Kazakh Leaders Hold Talks on Deepening Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan engaged in a telephone conversation Saturday, where they addressed the strengthening of their nations' bilateral relationship and exchanged views on significant regional and global developments, according to a statement released by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
During the exchange, President Erdogan emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, expressing a strong desire to elevate their cooperative efforts. He specifically highlighted the potential for enhanced partnership across various sectors, both through direct bilateral initiatives and within multilateral frameworks, with a particular focus on the Organization of Turkic States.
The Organization of Turkic States, a key platform for cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries, was noted as a crucial avenue for advancing shared interests and fostering closer ties. Erdogan conveyed his commitment to leveraging this platform to bolster the relationship between the two nations.
Beyond the formal diplomatic discussion, President Erdogan also extended personal well-wishes to President Tokayev, congratulating him on his 72nd birthday. The gesture underscored the personal rapport between the two leaders, adding a layer of warmth to the official dialogue. The conversation serves to reinforce the ongoing efforts to cultivate a robust and multifaceted partnership between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, reflecting their shared strategic interests and mutual respect.
