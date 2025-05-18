403
Ukraine struck by fresh army corruption outrage
(MENAFN) Several military officials in Ukraine have been arrested in connection with a corruption scandal involving the supply of defective mortar shells to the front lines, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The scandal highlights the persistent issue of corruption within the country, which has worsened amid large-scale military procurement efforts.
Soldiers on the frontlines began reporting problems with the 120mm mortar shells late last year, claiming that only about one in ten shells would explode due to various issues such as wet powder and faulty fuses. Reports later revealed that up to 100,000 shells were recalled, prompting an official investigation.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the SBU revealed that a defense plant in Dnepropetrovsk Region had supplied the military with 120,000 substandard mortar rounds. The agency did not disclose the name of the plant but confirmed the arrest of four individuals, including the facility’s director general, his deputy, and two military officials responsible for overseeing production and the receipt of the shells.
According to the SBU, the plant had a contract with Ukraine’s Defense Procurement Agency to produce 120,000 mortar shells. However, some of the shells were made using poor-quality materials, and the work was shoddy in an effort to reduce production costs and increase profits. The military officials involved were accused of turning a blind eye to the defects in order to continue the scheme.
The accused are facing charges of aggravated obstruction of the military, which led to severe consequences, and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
This scandal is only the latest in a series of issues facing Ukraine’s defense sector, which has struggled to scale up domestic military production due to logistical and staffing challenges. Corruption in Ukraine’s military has been a long-standing issue, exacerbated by the war with Russia. Western allies have recognized this problem, noting that graft remains a significant hurdle to Ukraine’s European Union aspirations.
Recently, US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz also criticized the corruption within Ukraine, labeling it one of the most corrupt countries globally and calling for stronger oversight of American aid to the country.
