Palace Achieves Great Turnaround with FA Cup Win
(MENAFN) Crystal Palace’s dismal beginning to the season—its worst since the 1992-93 campaign—seemed like a distant memory in the radiant Wembley sunshine.
The team had failed to secure a Premier League victory until their ninth fixture, when they finally overcame Tottenham at Selhurst Park on 27 October.
However, those early difficulties were completely overshadowed as the Eagles reveled in the greatest achievement in the club’s history.
As manager Oliver Glasner and his victorious squad basked in celebration before their elated fans, their club anthem "Glad All Over" resounded through the stadium.
The joyous scenes served as the ultimate validation for chairman Steve Parish and the club’s leadership at Selhurst Park, who had chosen to remain steadfast in their support of the 50-year-old Austrian manager despite mounting pressure earlier in the season.
Glasner’s philosophy was also affirmed, especially his sentiment during the challenging October period when he stated: "It's time for hugging my players, not kicking them."
This message of unity and encouragement came to life at Wembley, where scenes of affection and unity were everywhere as the team proudly displayed the FA Cup—an emblem of the remarkable resurgence Glasner had masterminded, brought to life through the dedication of his players.
In the moments following their hard-fought 1-0 triumph, chairman Parish told a news agency One: "That's what Oliver Glasner's done - he made us all believe. You could see it at the end. I am so proud."
His words captured the emotion and pride of a club that had turned adversity into glory.
