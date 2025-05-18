Electronyat App: Qatar's Go-To Destination For Electronics, Now Available In Playstore, Appstore

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Electronyat, one of Qatar's leading online electronics retailers, has launched its mobile application to further enhance the shopping experience for customers across the country.

Designed with the modern consumers in mind, the Electronyat app offers unmatched convenience, exclusive deals, and a wide selection of premium electronics from Top Brands - all accessible at your fingertip. Supported by Qatar's most trusted distributor and retailer for electronics, Techno Blue, the app brings together everything users love about Electronyat: convenience, quality, speed, reliability, and value.

Your online purchase experience is backed up by local warranty and support, and option for order online and pickup at Techno Blue stores. The Application (Electronyat الكترونيات) is now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Download the App now to gain access to exclusive promotions and seasonal offers.