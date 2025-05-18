403
Open Dialogue on Future of Global Economy concludes at National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow
(MENAFN) The Open Dialogue on the Future of the Global Economy has officially concluded at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow. The final session, titled “Future of the World: A New Platform for Global Growth,” brought the multi-day event to a close, with participants highlighting its global relevance and inclusive nature.
Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, emphasized that the forum provided a platform where all voices—regardless of ideology or background—were welcomed. He noted that ideas once seen as radical or premature can often shape the future.
The dialogue, which ran from April 28 for three days, hosted over 100 participants from 48 countries, including policy experts, youth leaders, business figures, and government officials. In preparation for the event, organizers held a global essay competition inviting people to share their visions of how long-term global shifts could impact human welfare. Around 700 essays from more than 100 countries were submitted, and the best ideas were published in a collection summarizing the forum’s insights.
Natalia Virtuozova, Director General of the National Centre RUSSIA, described the essay collection as a showcase of “bold ideas and fresh perspectives” that she believes will inspire global action.
Due to overwhelming interest from participants and contributors, the organizers announced plans to hold the dialogue annually, with further expansion anticipated by 2026.
