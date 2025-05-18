403
Kremlin states US cannot ink peace agreement on behalf of Kiev
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has emphasized that any peace agreement regarding the Ukraine conflict must be signed with Kiev, not Washington, despite appreciating U.S. mediation efforts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that the U.S. cannot act as a substitute for Ukraine in finalizing a peace deal.
During a press briefing, Peskov noted that while the Trump administration’s diplomatic involvement is valued, Ukraine must show willingness to negotiate. “A peace deal should be done with Ukraine, not with America,” he said, responding in English to a foreign journalist's question.
Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to direct talks with Ukraine, Peskov added, but there have been no indications from Kiev about readiness to engage. He urged Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to reverse his 2022 decree that prohibits negotiations with Russia as long as Putin is in power.
While expressing gratitude to Washington for promoting a compromise, Peskov stressed that the path to peace is complex and cannot be resolved immediately. Trump has recently criticized Zelensky for dismissing parts of a U.S.-backed truce proposal and claimed in an ABC News interview that his leadership prevented Russia from taking over all of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has suggested that Ukraine has limited options for success on the battlefield. Peskov reiterated that Russia has always favored a diplomatic resolution and only resorted to military action after its peace overtures were rejected.
