Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 Wraps Up With Two Concerts By Rouh Al Sharq Cohir

The second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale will host two concerts performed by Rouh Al Sharq Choir on Thursday and Friday (May 22 and 23), as part of the Biennale's closing week special the“Biennale Finale”. Organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, the Biennale is currently taking place at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Extending over the period of four days, from Thursday, May 22 to Sunday, May 25, the“Biennale Finale” features musical performances, weekend activities, unique culinary experiences, and a 3-day symposium including panel discussions and engaging workshops.

The Closing Symposium is structured to take place over the course of three days, each exploring different dimensions of Islamic art and culture. The first day, titled“Rooted in Place,” examines local projects related to Islamic cultural heritage across Saudi Arabia, with special emphasis on educational approaches for schools and universities and contextual narratives. The second day,“Re-evaluating Frameworks,” focuses on public engagement and multidisciplinary approaches to exhibitions, exploring how physical spaces and carefully designed programs shape learning experiences. The final day,“Future Possibilities,” looks toward digital horizons and the broader impact of biennales, featuring specialized sessions on using technology to enhance understanding of Islamic arts and developing models for research, curation, and community engagement that can create lasting cultural impact beyond the exhibition itself. All panel discussions will be open for public participation, while breakout sessions will be closed for participating professionals.

Visitors of the biennale will have the chance to experience interactive food and culinary experiences, offering a diverse range of local and international cuisines that highlight the culinary arts and its diversity across different Islamic cultures. In addition, families will have the chance to enjoy a weekend of fun games and prizes with the Biennale weekend.

The program is open for all Biennale visitors, with registration available through the official Biennale website org). Follow @biennale_sa for more information.

