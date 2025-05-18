403
Petal Ads and AlUla Renew Successful Partnership Capitalising on the Previous Successes
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 15 – Petal Ads, Huawei’s innovative mobile-first digital advertising platform and AlUla have announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership, building on the momentum generated from last year’s joint initiatives and successful collaborations. Following the streak of impactful campaigns through Petal Ads’ capabilities and the successful onboarding of the Experience AlUla app on HUAWEI AppGallery, the collaboration will see an expanded effort to strengthen AlUla's appeal within the Chinese market.
The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mr. William Hu, Managing Director of the Consumer Business Group for Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation and Mr. Rami Al Moallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai. This MoU is a continuation of their shared commitment to showcase AlUla as a premier cultural and tourist destination, not just regionally but globally.
As part of the renewed collaboration, Petal Ads will continue to be a key player in targeting Chinese travellers, leveraging Huawei’s advertising ecosystem to promote AlUla’s unique landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and historical significance. Captivating images of AlUla’s majestic natural beauty will be introduced in HUAWEI Themes, providing users with an immersive digital experience, amplifying the destination's allure.
Commenting on the renewed partnership, Mr. William Hu expressed his enthusiasm, saying: " We are pleased to renew our partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla and to contribute to the promotion of this stunning destination. Our cutting-edge advertising solutions and broad media reach across the Huawei ecosystem will help us effectively connect with Chinese tourists, encouraging them to explore AlUla's hidden treasures.”
Mr. Rami Al Moallim echoed this sentiment, stating: "We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Petal Ads to bring AlUla’s breathtaking beauty to Chinese travellers. This partnership represents a major step forward in our efforts to introduce AlUla to the world as an iconic cultural destination, and we are confident that it will play a significant role in increasing the number of international visitors."
This renewed partnership signals a stronger, more targeted approach to driving sustainable tourism growth for AlUla. Through a combination of Huawei's innovative digital marketing strategies, the collaboration aims to boost AlUla’s appeal to Chinese tourists and enhance the overall tourist experience. Showcasing AlUla's historical and natural landmarks, the partnership reinforces the importance of cross-border collaborations to elevate destinations on the global tourism stage.
The combined efforts of Petal Ads and AlUla will undoubtedly lead to a deeper connection with global travellers, positioning AlUla as one of the most important cultural and tourist hubs in the Middle East.
