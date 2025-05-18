Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WFP Says It Can Assist Only 1M Afghans This Year

WFP Says It Can Assist Only 1M Afghans This Year


2025-05-18 04:00:53
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations World Food Programme (WPF) says it can assist only one million people in Afghanistan this year due to a severe budget shortfall.

WFP wrote on its X handle:“This summer in #Afghanistan , nearly 3 million people need life-saving food assistance.

“But due to a massive funding shortfall, WFP can assist only 1 million to prevent catastrophic hunger,” the UN agency added.

The organisation previously warned that its air-based aid operations in Afghanistan might be suspended due to a lack of funding.

Earlier, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had called on donors and humanitarian organisations to maintain critical support to the country.

UNAMA reported that 22.9 million people would need emergency assistance across the country this year.

kk

MENAFN18052025000174011037ID1109562654

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search