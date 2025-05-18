WFP Says It Can Assist Only 1M Afghans This Year
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations World Food Programme (WPF) says it can assist only one million people in Afghanistan this year due to a severe budget shortfall.
WFP wrote on its X handle:“This summer in #Afghanistan , nearly 3 million people need life-saving food assistance.
“But due to a massive funding shortfall, WFP can assist only 1 million to prevent catastrophic hunger,” the UN agency added.
The organisation previously warned that its air-based aid operations in Afghanistan might be suspended due to a lack of funding.
Earlier, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had called on donors and humanitarian organisations to maintain critical support to the country.
UNAMA reported that 22.9 million people would need emergency assistance across the country this year.
