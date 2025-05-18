Land Transport Sector Sees Over 2,800 Transactions In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar witnessed over 2,800 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in first quarter (Q1) of this year demonstrating that the sector has become a key enabler of the country's economy.

A recent post on the social media handle of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) revealed that 2,835 transactions were conducted through its Land Transport Sector in the first quarter (January-March) of 2025 shows a rise of 1.5 percent when compared to the first quarter of last year which witnessed 2,794 land transport transactions.

The data revealed that in the first quarter of this year, out of the total 2,835 transactions; 931 dealt with land transport planning, 867 were related to land transport licensing, 533 transactions to transport affairs, and 504 concerning road affairs. The main services of the land transport sector include railway safety, bust stop relocation, bus service, road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, approval of land transport network planning cases.

The services also include issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities, and car rental business activities.

Meanwhile the Qatar witnessed 12,580 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in last year. Qatar has continued its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.



Recently, the Ministry of Transport started developing the Qatar Public Transport Master Plan (QPTMP) aimed at creating a more efficient and competitive public transportation system and striking a balance between Qatar's rapid urban growth and its commitment to sustainability, leading ultimately to a more efficient and future-ready public transit system.

The QPTMP aims at improving accessibility and coverage, raising service reliability, and exploring innovative mobility solutions that keep pace with latest advancements.

Bypassing conventional frameworks, the QPTMP will strategically guide the evolution of the transit system to address challenges associated with escalating vehicular dependency, congestion, and environmental impact. It will study the status quo of traffic congestion of both private vehicles and public transportation and carbon emissions and their impact on Qatar's climate quality with a view to suggesting suitable solutions.

The land transport planning of the land transport sector sets the general planning policy for land and railway transport activities. It prepares the necessary studies and design plans, as well as planning the construction and development of land and railway transport networks in coordination with the relevant authorities in the State of Qatar. It also identifies the licensing requirements and fees of land and railway transport activities.

The Ministry of Transport continues its extensive efforts to develop reliable, efficient and sustainable transport planning and ensure a safe and effective nationwide network of roads and highways constructed according to international standards and best practices.

The mission of the Ministry consists of building an integrated and effective transport system that uses advanced technologies serving all local sectors while linking Qatar to the wider regional and international economy.