Baghdad Hosts 34th Arab League Summit, Gaza Crisis Dominates
(MENAFN) The 34th Arab League Summit commenced Saturday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, marking Iraq's first time hosting the event since 2012 and its fourth summit overall. Discussions at the high-level meeting are heavily focused on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, alongside other pressing matters affecting the region.
The summit's opening session featured remarks from Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, whose nation held the previous Arab League presidency. Al-Zayani underscored Bahrain's dedication to the rebuilding efforts in the Gaza Strip and to ensuring adherence to agreed-upon ceasefires.
Addressing the assembled leaders, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid strongly denounced “the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.” He further asserted, "We reaffirm our firm stance rejecting all attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip under any pretext or circumstances." Rashid also stressed the critical need for unified Arab security, stating, “Our shared Arab security cannot be fragmented,” and urged Arab nations to collaborate in its protection.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appealed to the Arab Summit to endorse an Arab initiative aimed at ending the war in Gaza, where Israeli military actions have reportedly resulted in over 53,000 deaths since October 2023. He called for an international conference to be held in Cairo to secure funding and implement the reconstruction of the now largely uninhabitable Gaza Strip. Abbas also indicated his willingness to hold presidential and legislative elections in the coming year, contingent upon the establishment of suitable conditions in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi made a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump to “apply pressure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.”
