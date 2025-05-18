403
Russian, US Diplomats Review Progress of Peace Talks
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the senior diplomats of Russia and the United States engaged in a discussion centered on the outcomes of the recent peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, which had been conducted in Istanbul the previous day.
According to an official release from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the phone call between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio was initiated by the American side.
"The heads of the foreign services exchanged views on the outcomes of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held the previous day in Istanbul," the statement said.
This exchange allowed both parties to reflect on the progress of the diplomatic dialogue.
The ministry reported that Rubio expressed approval of the agreements concerning the exchange of prisoners of war and noted the commitment from both delegations to develop individual frameworks outlining the terms necessary for achieving a truce.
He also highlighted Washington’s ongoing willingness to assist in facilitating a peaceful resolution.
"Sergey Lavrov acknowledged the US positive role in helping secure Kyiv’s eventual acceptance of President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume the Istanbul talks.
He confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue working jointly with American counterparts in this context," the statement noted.
This indicated a mutual interest in maintaining diplomatic momentum.
The conversation also touched on a range of other global and regional matters, including the potential for further bilateral engagement between Moscow and Washington, as mentioned by the ministry.
