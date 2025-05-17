Prime Minister Calls For End To Israeli War On Gaza, Urges 'Comprehensive Reconstruction' Plan For Strip

- Prime minister says solution to region's woes lies in realising legitimate rights of Palestinians

AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Saturday stressed that Jordan will continue to uphold its historic role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite custodianship.

Delivering Jordan's address on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah at the Arab Summit in Baghdad, Hassan emphasised that ongoing violations and assaults in Jerusalem and the West Bank, including land confiscations and settlement expansion, will not guarantee peace and security for Israel. He warned that continued Israeli violations would only deepen instability and prolong the conflict.

“The future of the region, its security and stability, depends on a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause,” Hassan said.“That means restoring the full rights of the Palestinian people, paramount of which is their right to an independent and sovereign state of their own, living in peace and security side by side with Israel, based on the two-state solution.”

He also said that no cause or state can exist without a steadfast people, hailing the perseverance of Palestinians in the face of decades-long occupation and injustice.

“The steadfastness of the Palestinian people shows us daily, despite all challenges, their unwavering determination to realise their legitimate rights. Their steadfastness is a model and a defining feature of this period.”

Hassan called for intensified efforts to support the Palestinian people, end ongoing violations, and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He urged international cooperation to support a comprehensive reconstruction plan for the besieged territory.

“All efforts must come together to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire and to ensure the urgent delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said.

He pledged continued support for Syria's sovereignty, stability, reconstruction efforts and called for facilitating the voluntary return of displaced Syrians to help rebuild their homeland.

The primer also welcomed the US decision to lift of sanctions on Syria, voicing the Kingdom's commitment to standing with the Syrian people in their recovery efforts.

He also expressed support for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability and for efforts to activate its state institutions.

Hassan called for regional solidarity to resolve ongoing crises, including the conflicts in Yemen, Libya, and Sudan, emphasising the need for peaceful solutions based on agreed frameworks.

He also affirmed Jordan's dedication to building a secure, prosperous future for the next generations, despite the challenges ahead, and thanked Iraq for hosting the summit and its efforts to achieve development and meet its people's aspirations.

The Jordanian delegation at the Arab Summit conference meetings included, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Jordan's ambassador in Cairo and permanent representative to the Arab League, and Jordan's ambassador in Baghdad.