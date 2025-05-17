Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Palestinian PM Visits Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus

Former Palestinian PM Visits Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus


2025-05-17 11:05:41
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Former Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah on Saturday visited the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus, accompanied by Director of An-Najah National University Hospital Iyad Maqbool and several Palestinian officials.

The visit aimed to assess the medical services provided to residents of Nablus Governorate and surrounding areas, while underscoring the importance of continued medical cooperation between Palestinian and Jordanian institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The commander of the hospital force welcomed the visit, highlighting its significance in reinforcing bilateral ties and cooperation. He reiterated the hospital's ongoing commitment to delivering medical and humanitarian services in support of the Palestinian healthcare sector.

During the tour, Hamdallah was briefed on the hospital's services, including specialised care, emergency treatment, and the use of advanced medical equipment that contributes to improving patient outcomes. He also received a detailed overview of the operational mechanisms behind the hospital's healthcare delivery.

Hamdallah expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) in bolstering medical capacities in Nablus. He commended the continued support of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein for the Palestinian cause, describing it as a reflection of the strong and historic ties between the two peoples.

MENAFN17052025000028011005ID1109562030

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search