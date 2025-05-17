Costa Rica Must Increase Consumption Of Natural And Local Foods
In Costa Rica, there is still not enough awareness about the value of eating natural and locally grown products, despite the country's great agricultural wealth, with organic and even certified foods, which could play a leading role in our health.
Currently, studies by the World Health Organization show that in urban areas of the country, consumption of natural foods produced in Costa Rica does not even reach 12%, while consumption of ultra-processed foods has steadily increased.Carballo warns that:
Ultra-processed products tend to have high amounts of sugars, fats, salts, and additives that enhance flavor but impoverish nutritional value. Furthermore, they tend to be more expensive in the long run due to the health effects they cause, especially in children, adolescents, and older adults.
These products go through multiple stages of processing and contain artificial ingredients that are difficult to recognize on the label. If the packaging has a long list of incomprehensible ingredients, it is probably not a suitable food for a balanced diet.The College emphasizes that healthy eating is not a luxury, nor should it be considered unaffordable. Carballo points out:
There is a deep-rooted myth that eating healthy is expensive, but recent data from the United Nations shows that in Costa Rica the average cost of a healthy, homemade meal is around ₡2,500, which could be further reduced if we promote local, seasonal, and unmediated consumption.Natural and National Foods
Based on the concept note issued by the Ministry of Health regarding National Nutrition Week, the CPN offers the following practical recommendations for Costa Ricans to adopt a healthier and more natural diet:
Plan meals: Consider appropriate timing, balanced portions, and a variety of food groups.
Cook at home: Use healthy techniques and avoid unnecessary additives.
Buy local and seasonal: Visit farmers' markets and support national producers, and if possible, choose certified organic and sustainable suppliers.
Reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods: Read labels and choose foods with recognizable, natural ingredients.The CPN spokesperson encouraged us to recover our food identity:
We must recover our food identity as Costa Ricans. We have fertile lands, committed farmers, and enormous potential to bring fresh, nutritious, and affordable products from the field to the table. Committing to a“pure life” dish is not only possible, it's necessary.
It is important that nutritional education increasingly be provided to the entire population if we want to see changes in our food culture. This must be accompanied by public policies that promote a healthy and natural lifestyle.
This National Nutrition Week, the College of Nutrition Professionals will hold various free online educational activities for its members. These activities will address topics such as culinary recommendations to revive the country's food traditions, food waste in the home, recipe modifications, and more.
