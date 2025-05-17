Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AUSTRIAN TALENT JJ WINS EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2025 IN BASEL

AUSTRIAN TALENT JJ WINS EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2025 IN BASEL


2025-05-17 08:45:39
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Central Europe , commented: "JJ's incredible talent, combined with his innovative sound, has truly resonated with audiences across Europe and beyond, attracting new fans with every performance. Eurovision is the world's most-watched music television show, and we are thrilled to see him shine on such a global stage. We are proud to be part of JJ's journey."

Born in Vienna and raised in Dubai, the 24-year-old JJ returned to Austria in 2016. Known for his soprano-range voice, JJ has performed at the Vienna State Opera and gained national attention through his appearance on Austria's casting show Starmania. With this landmark win, JJ now joins the ranks of Eurovision legends, marking a new chapter in his promising career.

Access accompanying photos here

Media Contact
 Ollie Ebdon
[email protected]

MENAFN17052025003732001241ID1109561953

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search