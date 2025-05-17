AUSTRIAN TALENT JJ WINS EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2025 IN BASEL
Born in Vienna and raised in Dubai, the 24-year-old JJ returned to Austria in 2016. Known for his soprano-range voice, JJ has performed at the Vienna State Opera and gained national attention through his appearance on Austria's casting show Starmania. With this landmark win, JJ now joins the ranks of Eurovision legends, marking a new chapter in his promising career.
Access accompanying photos here
Media Contact
Ollie Ebdon
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment