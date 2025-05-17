AUSTRIAN TALENT JJ WINS EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2025 IN BASEL

Born in Vienna and raised in Dubai, the 24-year-old JJ returned to Austria in 2016. Known for his soprano-range voice, JJ has performed at the Vienna State Opera and gained national attention through his appearance on Austria's casting show Starmania. With this landmark win, JJ now joins the ranks of Eurovision legends, marking a new chapter in his promising career.

