Merz: No Talks On Deploying International Troops To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reaching a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine remains the goal of Kyiv and its partners, while discussions about deploying international military forces are not taking place at this time, as it is impossible to predict what kind of security guarantees might be needed in the future.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this during a press conference in Rome on Saturday following talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukrinform reports.

Merz said that currently there are no decisions being made, nor are there any discussions, about whether troops from EU member states or the European wing of NATO should be deployed to Ukraine.

According to the chancellor, all efforts are currently focused on achieving a ceasefire.

"The next step should be, within a prolonged ceasefire phase, to determine the format of peace negotiations and what kind of security guarantees Ukraine might one day require and how they can be implemented," he said, adding that at present, this cannot be foreseen.

"Therefore, the discussion about troops in Ukraine is entirely outside the bounds of political reality. There is no such discussion. At this stage, there is absolutely no reason or need to talk about it. We are far from that," Merz said.

He added that the immediate priority is for the weapons to fall silent and for the killing to stop. Peace talks must follow, along with a lasting ceasefire - "and that may take a long time."

Merz noted that Friday's talks in Istanbul between Ukrainian and Russian delegations failed to meet expectations, despite a highly constructive attitude on the part of the Ukrainian negotiators. The only positive outcome, he said, was the agreement on a prisoner exchange.

"A swift and complete ceasefire remains our clear message to Moscow. [...] But Russia continues to reject a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire. President Putin himself declined to travel to Turkey. His forces continue their attacks with unrelenting intensity," he said, adding that pressure on Russia will be increased.

Merz said that next week, the EU is expected to introduce its 17th package of sanctions, targeting, among other things, the "shadow fleet" operating in the Baltic Sea. The European Commission is also preparing further measures. Merz personally supports the Commission's proposal to begin considering actions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

Efforts to end the war in Ukraine are ongoing. Germany, Merz said, is closely coordinating its actions with both European and American partners, adding that Europe cannot replace the United States.

He also announced upcoming talks within the European Union in the coming days to consolidate efforts to resolve the conflict and to potentially expand the "Coalition of the Willing," including countries such as Italy.

"We have a shared interest within the European Union to contribute to ending this war as quickly as possible. And Italy can and will make its contribution," Merz said.

The German chancellor is in Rome for a two-day visit. In addition to bilateral meetings, he is attending a ceremonial mass for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV and will meet with several other world leaders.