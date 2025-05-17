Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel begins fresh army mission in Gaza

2025-05-17 04:22:31
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated a new bombing campaign in Gaza, targeting Hamas. This military operation follows the expiration of a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar in March.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the IDF confirmed that it had launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to secure key areas in Gaza, marking the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots. The military emphasized its goals of freeing the remaining hostages and defeating Hamas.

The IDF outlined its strategy to continue operations in the Southern Command to protect Israeli citizens and accomplish the war’s objectives. According to the Times of Israel, the IDF’s plans include "conquering" Gaza, relocating the Palestinian population to the southern part of the region, and preventing "terror groups" from taking control of humanitarian aid.

As of Friday, Al Jazeera reported that at least 115 Palestinians have died since the attacks began. The ceasefire agreement collapsed in March after the sides failed to agree on the second phase of the truce. Israel declared war on Hamas after an unexpected attack by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of over 200 hostages. Since the conflict began, more than 53,000 Palestinians have died, with human rights groups accusing Israel of committing genocide.

