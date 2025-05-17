403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former FBI chief Comey goes under investigation over ‘call to assassinate Trump’
(MENAFN) Former FBI Director James Comey is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service following allegations that he implied a threat against former President Donald Trump in a now-deleted social media post. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the probe, saying the government is treating the situation seriously.
The controversy stems from an image Comey posted on Instagram, showing seashells arranged to resemble the number “8647,” accompanied by the caption: “cool shell formation on my beach walk.” While Comey claimed it was a harmless image, critics quickly interpreted the numbers as coded language implying violence toward Trump, the 47th U.S. president.
According to some interpretations, “86” is slang for eliminating someone, and when paired with “47,” it was perceived as referencing Trump. Media outlets, including Newsweek, connected the number “86” to mob slang for killing—suggesting “eight miles out, six feet under.”
Noem accused Comey of issuing a call for Trump’s assassination, stating that both the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are actively investigating. A Secret Service source told Fox News Digital that agents will question Comey.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency would support the investigation, calling the post a potential threat aimed at Trump. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich echoed this sentiment, describing the image as “clearly interpretable as a hit.” Donald Trump Jr. claimed Comey was openly encouraging violence against his father.
Comey responded by deleting the post and clarifying his intent. He said he did not know the numbers could be interpreted as violent and added, “I oppose violence of any kind.”
Comey was dismissed by Trump during his presidency, amid tensions over investigations into Trump’s alleged misconduct. Trump has since accused Comey of leading a politically driven campaign against him.
This comes after Trump survived two assassination attempts during his 2024 re-election campaign—one involving a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, and another where a suspect was discovered near Trump’s Florida golf resort.
The controversy stems from an image Comey posted on Instagram, showing seashells arranged to resemble the number “8647,” accompanied by the caption: “cool shell formation on my beach walk.” While Comey claimed it was a harmless image, critics quickly interpreted the numbers as coded language implying violence toward Trump, the 47th U.S. president.
According to some interpretations, “86” is slang for eliminating someone, and when paired with “47,” it was perceived as referencing Trump. Media outlets, including Newsweek, connected the number “86” to mob slang for killing—suggesting “eight miles out, six feet under.”
Noem accused Comey of issuing a call for Trump’s assassination, stating that both the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are actively investigating. A Secret Service source told Fox News Digital that agents will question Comey.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency would support the investigation, calling the post a potential threat aimed at Trump. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich echoed this sentiment, describing the image as “clearly interpretable as a hit.” Donald Trump Jr. claimed Comey was openly encouraging violence against his father.
Comey responded by deleting the post and clarifying his intent. He said he did not know the numbers could be interpreted as violent and added, “I oppose violence of any kind.”
Comey was dismissed by Trump during his presidency, amid tensions over investigations into Trump’s alleged misconduct. Trump has since accused Comey of leading a politically driven campaign against him.
This comes after Trump survived two assassination attempts during his 2024 re-election campaign—one involving a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, and another where a suspect was discovered near Trump’s Florida golf resort.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment