Turkish President Announces Discovery Of 75 Bcm Natural Gas Reserve

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday the discovery of a 75 bcm natural gas reserve in the Goktepe-3 well in the Black Sea.

Erdogan said that this amount is enough to meet Turkiye's domestic demand for about 3.5 years.

Pointing to the USD 30 billion value of this discovery, the Turkish President said: "Our discovery in the Sakarya Gas Field has been, quite literally, a turning point for our nation."

He added that his country has so far conducted 11 drilling operations in the Mediterranean Sea and 38 operations in the Black Sea.