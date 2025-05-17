Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish President Announces Discovery Of 75 Bcm Natural Gas Reserve

Turkish President Announces Discovery Of 75 Bcm Natural Gas Reserve


2025-05-17 03:02:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday the discovery of a 75 bcm natural gas reserve in the Goktepe-3 well in the Black Sea.

Erdogan said that this amount is enough to meet Turkiye's domestic demand for about 3.5 years.

Pointing to the USD 30 billion value of this discovery, the Turkish President said: "Our discovery in the Sakarya Gas Field has been, quite literally, a turning point for our nation."

He added that his country has so far conducted 11 drilling operations in the Mediterranean Sea and 38 operations in the Black Sea.

MENAFN17052025000063011010ID1109561678

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search