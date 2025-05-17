J&K: 23 Terror Associates Booked In Srinagar
Police said these accused persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the office of the DM Srinagar based on dossiers prepared against them by the Srinagar Police.
“Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jails of Poonch, Udhampur and Kot Balwal, Jammu,” said an official.
He said that many criminal cases have been registered against these individuals. Despite this, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts, they were brazenly involved in the disturbance of public order, criminal and subversive activities against the nation.
J&K Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national and anti-social infrastructure in Srinagar city through its relentless crackdown on such elements.
J&K Police has also affirmed its steadfast commitment to eliminate criminal activities prejudicial to the security and public order in this region with the full might of law.
“We also caution those engaged in unlawful or disruptive activities detrimental to the security of the Nation that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated, and every offender will face justice,” police said.
