Syrian FM To The Arab Summit: Syria Has Taken Steps For Recovery
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, addressing the 34th Arab Summit on Saturday, said Syria has taken serious steps for recovery and restoring stability.
Syria will be neither under foreign mandate nor an arena for settling scores, Al-Shibani said in his statement at the Baghdad summit.
Damascus has positively eyed the declaration by US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions, he said, describing the decision as significant on the path of the nation's recovery, reconstruction and mirrors sincere Arab diplomatic efforts that led to tangible results, expressing gratitude to Saudi Arabia and Tukiye for their mediation in this regard.
He expressed gratitude to Qatar for standing on the Syrians' side in "all circumstances and phases," extending thanks to the UAE, Jordan and the GCC states for standing on Syria's side in this critical period of time.
Lifting the curbs is not the end of the road; it is rather the beginning and "we hope that it will be paved with real collaboration of the Arabs' efforts to attain development, safeguard the Arab nation security and strengthen stability in the region," the Syrian foreign minister said.
Syria has begun the process of recovery with advocacy that it is for all Syrians, he said, adding that Damascus succeeded in forming "a comprehensive government that reflects the people's will, stressing that there would be no conciliation without justice and no peace without telling the truth."
He rejected any schemes or bids to separate some of the Syrian territories, acknowledged that it continued to face challenges such as threats from the notorious group "Daesh," condemned recurring attacks by the Israeli occupation on southern Syria and affirmed adherence to the forces' separation treaty of 1974 as a legal basis to safeguard the border. (pickup previous)
