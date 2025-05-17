Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pharma Now Launches A New Mobile App To Deliver Pharma Insights On The Go


2025-05-17 08:04:35
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 2025 - Pharma Now, one of the most trusted digital voices in the world of the pharma industry, proudly announces the launch of its official mobile app. The latest app, available on Google Play Store and App Store, brings the latest industry news, trends, and expert insights right to users' fingertips-anytime, anywhere.

Announcing the launch, Ravindra Warang, Editor-in-Chief, Pharma Now, stated,“In an industry where speed, accuracy, and access to insights can define outcomes, this app is our step forward in making pharma intelligence more accessible.” He further added,“Whether you're in the lab, at a conference, or between meetings, Pharma Now will be right there with you-curated, credible, and convenient.”

Now, coming to the app, here are a few highlights that the audience can experience:

Real-Time News Alerts: Stay ahead of your competition with instant updates on breaking news and regulatory developments

Expert-Led Insights: Access in-depth articles, interviews, and thought leadership from global pharma experts

Bookmark Contents: Busy at work? Bookmark the contents on the Pharma Now app and read at your convenience

Global Pharma Events: Stay informed about the major pharmaceutical events happening across the world only on Pharma Now app

With the pharma industry evolving rapidly, decision-makers, professionals and researchers need real-time and accurate access to credible and concise information. The Pharma Now app bridges the gap between the two, offering an immersive and personalized experience for the fast-moving industry.

Download the app now. Available on both Google Play Store and App Store.


