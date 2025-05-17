Manipur Police Launch Raids To Nab Kuki Leader Behind Threat To Meiteis

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 17 (IANS) Manipur Police on Saturday launched a massive search operation and requested four neighbouring northeastern states to nab a Kuki organisation leader who recently warned members of the Meitei community against entering Kuki tribal-dominated areas during the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival.

Manipur Police in a statement on Saturday said that Paojakhup Guite, President of the Delhi unit of Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), threatened the Meitei community not to cross the buffer zone to attend the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district, which is inhabited by the Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal community people.

“A video of Guite's threat to the Meitei community people was earlier circulated on social media,” the statement said, adding that Police in Churachandpur district have registered an FIR and all efforts, including raids in nearby districts, are being made for his immediate arrest.

Manipur Police also requested the police authority of four neighbouring northeastern states - Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya - to arrest Guite as quickly as possible.

The police also released a photograph of Guite.

“All necessary security arrangements shall be made to ensure the security of people attending the Shirui Lily festival next week,” the statement added.

Manipur Police have earlier refuted the existence of a group calling itself the 'Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone', which recently reportedly circulated a statement warning members of the Meitei community against entering Kuki-dominated areas during the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal community, also did not support the 'Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone' reported warning to the Meitei community.

The Manipur Police clarified that the purported press release dated May 11 was being shared on social media platforms and in some local publications.

“It has come to the notice of Manipur Police that a press communique issued by an unknown organisation, the Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone, is being circulated on social media and local newspapers. The unknown organisation has warned members of the Meitei community against entering or crossing Kuki-inhabited areas for the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival,” the police had said.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in a statement earlier clarified its position regarding 'Village Volunteers, Eastern Zone' concerning the Shiroy Lily festival.

The KZC had said that as a political platform committed to representing the democratic and collective interests of the Kuki-Zo people, the council does not engage in or endorse unsolicited communications issued by individuals or organisations acting independently.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla recently chaired the organising committee meeting of the Shirui Lily Festival, 2025 to be held in Ukhrul district from May 20 to 24.

Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, Shirui Lily. The celebration is during the peak blooming season of the Shirui Lily, a rare and endangered flower that can only be found in Manipur.

Shirui lily grows on top of the Shirui hills in Ukhrul district and cannot be replanted anywhere else in the world.

The state flower of Manipur fills the air with its pleasant fragrance during the blooming season. The festival is observed primarily with an aim to spread awareness and conserve the endangered state flower.

The festival provides an opportunity for people from various communities and tribes to come together, explore the highest hill station of Manipur, the picturesque Ukhrul district and get deeper insights about the Tangkhul Naga tribe dwelling here.