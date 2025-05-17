Kremlin Says Zelensky-Putin Meeting Possible If Negotiators Reach 'Certain Agreements'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia is possible, but only if negotiators from both sides first reach "certain agreements."

That is according to BBC News Russian , Ukrinform reports.

"We consider that such a meeting [between Putin and Zelensky] is possible as a result of the work of the delegations of both sides, and only after certain results in the form of agreements are reached between both sides," Peskov said.

He also announced that Russia is preparing a "list of conditions" for a ceasefire, which it intends to present to Ukraine.

He stressed that for Moscow, it remains a matter of principle who exactly on the Ukrainian side would be authorized to sign any documents. He added that there are no current plans to change the composition of the Russian delegation in the negotiations with Ukraine.

Peskov noted that there are currently no contacts between Moscow and Washington regarding a possible meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump.

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul on May 16.

Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed Ukraine's negotiation team, stated that a potential summit between the presidents is being prepared. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya noted that many issues remain unresolved and can only be addressed at the level of a presidential meeting.