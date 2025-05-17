Kremlin Says Zelensky-Putin Meeting Possible If Negotiators Reach 'Certain Agreements'
That is according to BBC News Russian , Ukrinform reports.
"We consider that such a meeting [between Putin and Zelensky] is possible as a result of the work of the delegations of both sides, and only after certain results in the form of agreements are reached between both sides," Peskov said.
He also announced that Russia is preparing a "list of conditions" for a ceasefire, which it intends to present to Ukraine.
He stressed that for Moscow, it remains a matter of principle who exactly on the Ukrainian side would be authorized to sign any documents. He added that there are no current plans to change the composition of the Russian delegation in the negotiations with Ukraine.
Peskov noted that there are currently no contacts between Moscow and Washington regarding a possible meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump.Read also: Trump says Ukraine-Russia peace deal only possible with his involvement, claims Putin 'tired' of war
Delegations from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul on May 16.
Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed Ukraine's negotiation team, stated that a potential summit between the presidents is being prepared. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya noted that many issues remain unresolved and can only be addressed at the level of a presidential meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment