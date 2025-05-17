403
Israeli Occupation's Ethnic Cleansing Becomes Normal Amidst World's Silence - Arab League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD -- Abul Gheit meanwhile lamented the conditions in the Arab world and its relation to the Arab national security, as the Arab League was marking its 80th anniversary.
"Our arab region has been a target to threats ... from nearby neighbors or forces far away ... and has been a target for bad interference in affairs of its nations," he said.
Some Arab countries are targetted in their own existence and others to internal divisions or civil wars, he said.
Abul Gheit mentioned some examples in the Arab countries.
"Sudan is an open wound, where war caused the most severe humanitarian crisis on the face on the planet ... because of this war, the entity of the state, unity of national institutions ... were threatened," he said, but added he was confident Sudanese people would overcome this "historic ordeal."
Abul Gheit said the Houthis in Yemen caused confrontations that aggravated the suffering of the Yemeni people. The houthis must realize it was impossible to continue with these conditions, he added, and to be engaged so Yemen would be reunited.
Libya is still divided, he noted, but hoped al parties would put the interest of the nation before their own.
He said the Arab League was supporting the government in Somalia to defend the national sovereignty.
Abul Gheit meanwhile urged the summiteers to stand by Syria to overcome "this difficult condition" it was witnessing. "I am confident lifting of the American sanctions will help create a good economic condition which will enable the Syrian people deal with their future in a confident manner."
the Arab League chief hoped Lebanon would succeeded in recovery, restoring sovereignty and making sure weapons were in the hands of the state, which were challenges amidst the Israeli aggression. (pickup previous)
