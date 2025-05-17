403
Russia Reiterates Support For Arab Efforts To Resolve Mideast Crises
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 17 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday reaffirmed his country's unremitting backing to all political and diplomatic efforts exerted by Arab countries to resolve Middle East crises.
The Russian president's statement coincided with the 34th Arab Summit due in Baghdad later in the day, underlining that it is essential to end disputes as per international law and maintain countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Putin added that the Arab gathering comes amid very tough circumstances due to the serious escalation of the Middle East conflict, which has claimed the lives of thousands of civilian victims, heightened tensions and increased regional social and economic crises.
He noted that mounting violence in the Middle East promotes the significant role of the Arab League as a vital platform for multilateral dialogue and cooperation, echoing Moscow's support for Arab efforts in this regard.
The Russian leader invited Arab leaders to partake in the first-ever Russian-Arab summit due in Moscow on October 15. (end)
