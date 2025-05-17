TN: DVAC Raids Residences Of Ex-AIADMK Minister Sevur Ramachandran & His Sons

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 17 (IANS) The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday launched coordinated searches at multiple locations linked to former AIADMK Minister Sevur S. Ramachandran in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Ramachandran, currently the sitting MLA from the Arani Assembly constituency, is under the scanner for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) in the previous AIADMK regime.

A 20-member team led by R. Arul Prasad, Inspector, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai), began searches at around 7.30 a.m. at Ramachandran's residence in Sevur village, near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai district.

Simultaneously, raids were carried out at properties linked to his two sons, R. Vijayakumar and R. Santoshkumar, in Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts.

According to DVAC sources, the action follows complaints alleging that Ramachandran acquired assets not only in Tamil Nadu but also in other states, including Karnataka, during his time in office.

The raids are aimed at uncovering evidence of "illicit wealth accumulation" through "misuse" of power.

Sources revealed that R. Vijayakumar is involved in the real estate sector, while R. Santoshkumar runs educational institutions in the region.

Their business dealings and financial records are also being scrutinised as part of the ongoing investigation.

This is the latest in a series of actions by the DVAC targeting former ministers and senior leaders of the AIADMK on charges of corruption and financial impropriety.

As of Saturday afternoon, the searches were still underway, and officials said details of seizures or further legal steps would be revealed upon completion of the operation.

The AIADMK has yet to issue a formal response to the raids.

However, party insiders have indicated that they view the action as politically motivated, especially in the lead-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.